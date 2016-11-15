FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Axiare Patrimonio 9-month EBITDA up 27 percent YoY
November 15, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Axiare Patrimonio 9-month EBITDA up 27 percent YoY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Axiare Patrimonio SOCIMI SA :

* Reported on Monday its 9-month results with net profit growing 145.4 percent to 91.3 million euros ($98.2 million) versus 37.2 million euros a year ago

* 9-month EBITDA up 27.1 percent at 22.5 million euros versus 17.7 million euros a year ago

* 9-month recurring gross rental income up 22.5 percent at 30.5 million euros versus 24.9 million euros a year ago

* Funds from operations (FFO) for the 9-month period were at 17.4 million euros and 24 cents per share

* Reports record office lettings in the quarter with new leases signed totalling 3,937 square meters, securing an additional annualized rental income of over 0.9 million euros

* "We can expect further lettings and healthy rates of rental growth" CEO said in the note

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9302 euros Gdynia Newsroom

