Nov 15 (Reuters) - Gabetti Property Solutions SpA :

* Reported on Monday Q3 revenue from agency activities 3.4 million euros ($3.65 million) versus 3.9 million euros a year ago

* Q3 negative EBIT of 0.7 million euros versus negative EBIT of 0.5 million euros a year ago

* Expects that FY 2016 net profit will improve but will still be negative

