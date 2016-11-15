FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Braster to issue Series A bonds for up to 10.5 million zlotys
November 15, 2016

BRIEF-Braster to issue Series A bonds for up to 10.5 million zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15(Reuters) - Braster SA :

* Announced on Monday it decided to issue a maximum 105,000 of series A bonds with nominal value of 100 zlotys per bond and total nominal value of up to 10.5 million zlotys ($2.6 million)

* Bonds carry a variable interest rate, based on WIBOR 6M interest rate plus a margin of 570 basis points per annum, with condition that for the first interest period the interest rate will be set at 7.5 pct per annum

$1 = 4.1108 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

