BRIEF-Braster to issue Series A bonds for up to 10.5 million zlotys

Nov 15(Reuters) - Braster SA :
* Announced on Monday it decided to issue a maximum 105,000 of series A bonds with nominal value of 100 zlotys per bond and total nominal value of up to 10.5 million zlotys ($2.6 million)
* Bonds carry a variable interest rate, based on WIBOR 6M interest rate plus a margin of 570 basis points per annum, with condition that for the first interest period the interest rate will be set at 7.5 pct per annum
$1 = 4.1108 zlotys