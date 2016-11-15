BRIEF-Pierrel 9-month net result turns to profit of EUR 6.4 mln, cuts FY 2016 guidance

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Pierrel SpA :

* Reported on Monday 9-month revenue 9.6 million euros ($10.32 million) versus 11.8 million euros a year ago

* 9-month net profit of 6.4 million euros versus loss of 4.9 million euros a year ago

* 9-month net result benefits from non-recurring net profit from discountinued operations of 10.2 million euros

* Cuts FY 2016 and FY 2017 guidance

* Sees FY 2016 gross revenue 14.7 million euros (previously 15.9 million euros) and aggregated negative EBITDA of 1.0 million euros (previously positive EBITDA of 0.5 million euros)

* Sees FY 2017 gross revenue 15.6 million euros (previously 18.2 million euros) and aggregated positive EBITDA of 0.5 million euros (previously positive EBITDA of 1.3 million euros)

