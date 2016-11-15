FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Pierrel 9-month net result turns to profit of EUR 6.4 mln, cuts FY 2016 guidance
November 15, 2016 / 9:45 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Pierrel 9-month net result turns to profit of EUR 6.4 mln, cuts FY 2016 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Pierrel SpA :

* Reported on Monday 9-month revenue 9.6 million euros ($10.32 million) versus 11.8 million euros a year ago

* 9-month net profit of 6.4 million euros versus loss of 4.9 million euros a year ago

* 9-month net result benefits from non-recurring net profit from discountinued operations of 10.2 million euros

* Cuts FY 2016 and FY 2017 guidance

* Sees FY 2016 gross revenue 14.7 million euros (previously 15.9 million euros) and aggregated negative EBITDA of 1.0 million euros (previously positive EBITDA of 0.5 million euros)

* Sees FY 2017 gross revenue 15.6 million euros (previously 18.2 million euros) and aggregated positive EBITDA of 0.5 million euros (previously positive EBITDA of 1.3 million euros)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9301 euros Gdynia Newsroom

