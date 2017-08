Nov 15 (Reuters) - Uti Group

* 9-Month operating profit of 0.8 million euros versus 0.6 million euros ($646,080) a year ago

* Q3 consolidated revenue of 6.7 million euros versus 7.0 million euros a year ago

* Exppects to maintain profitability ratios registered in last 9 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9287 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)