9 months ago
BRIEF-Marvipol Q3 net result turns to profit of 27.9 million zlotys
November 15, 2016 / 7:45 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Marvipol Q3 net result turns to profit of 27.9 million zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Marvipol SA :

* Reported on Monday Q3 revenue 312.9 million zlotys ($76.19 million) versus 109.4 million zlotys year ago

* Q3 operating profit 39.3 million zlotys versus 1.9 million zlotys year ago

* Q3 net profit 27.9 million zlotys versus loss of 429,000 year ago

* Managment assumes to achieve sales volume in 2016 similar to the volume achieved in 2015, which means 600 contracts

* Aims to reach sales volume similar to the one of 2015 mainly through stable sales of apartments at Central Park Ursynow as well as commercialization of two new investments - Riviera Park and Bemowo Residence

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 4.1068 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

