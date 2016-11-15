FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 15, 2016 / 7:40 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-SFK Polkap lowers FY 2016 gross profit forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15(Reuters) - Skoczkowska Fabryka Kapeluszy Polkap SA :

* Said on Monday it changed its financial forecast for 2016

* Now expects FY 2016 gross profit of 4.5 million zlotys (previously expected gross profit of 6.5 million zlotys)

* Change is due to lower sales caused by unexpected cease of production in September 2016, which impacted Q3 results

* Q3 2016 results are much lower than Q3 2015, which will be reflected in its full year results for 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

