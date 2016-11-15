FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Admiral Boats recalls 2016-2020 forecast, Q3 net result turns to loss of 1.7 mln zlotys
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 15, 2016 / 7:40 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Admiral Boats recalls 2016-2020 forecast, Q3 net result turns to loss of 1.7 mln zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Admiral Boats SA :

* Said on Monday that based on its Q3 and 9-month results decided to recall its 2016-2020 financial forecast published on May 25

* Until Dec. 9 plans to publish correction of the recovery plan and verification of 2016-2020 financial forecast in correlation with the company's financial possibilities

* Reported Q3 revenue of 3.7 million zlotys ($904,756)versus 6.0 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 net loss was 1.7 million zlotys versus a profit of 32,605 zlotys a year ago

Source text for Eikon:,

Further company coverage:

$1 = 4.0895 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.