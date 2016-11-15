BRIEF-Admiral Boats recalls 2016-2020 forecast, Q3 net result turns to loss of 1.7 mln zlotys

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Admiral Boats SA :

* Said on Monday that based on its Q3 and 9-month results decided to recall its 2016-2020 financial forecast published on May 25

* Until Dec. 9 plans to publish correction of the recovery plan and verification of 2016-2020 financial forecast in correlation with the company's financial possibilities

* Reported Q3 revenue of 3.7 million zlotys ($904,756)versus 6.0 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 net loss was 1.7 million zlotys versus a profit of 32,605 zlotys a year ago

