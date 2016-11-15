BRIEF-Qubicgames revises FY 2016 forecast, cancels 2017 guidance

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Qubicgames SA :

* Said on Monday it decided to revise its FY 2016 financial forecast and cancel its FY 2017 forecast

* Now expects FY 2016 revenue of 1.1 million zlotys ($269,245) and FY 2016 net profit of 20,000 zlotys (previous forecast: FY 2016 revenue of 2.5 million zlotys and net profit of 1.1 million zlotys)

* Expects further growth of sales in Q4 up to 550,000 zlotys

* Corrects its 2016 forecast due to shifts in publishing schedule, in particular due to change in publishing strategy for Robonauts game and lower than expected revenues from Geki Yaba Runner game on iOS/Android platforms

* Also decided to cancel its 2017 forecast and to stop publishing financial forecasts althogether

* The above decision follows the extension of the company's activities to publishing activities for third parties, expected changes in publishing schedule for 2017 and new publishing agreements to be signed in 2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: