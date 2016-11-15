FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Votum SA lowers FY 2016 outlook
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 15, 2016

BRIEF-Votum SA lowers FY 2016 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15(Reuters) - Votum SA :

* Said on Monday it has downgraded its 2016 revenue outlook by 9 pct to 92.5 million zlotys ($22.7 million) from 101.8 million zlotys previously

* FY 2016 net profit outlook has been downgraded by 19 pct to 13.0 million zlotys from 16.1 million zlotys previously

* The downgrade was a result of tightening of insurers' payment policy towards the results of the insurance market, which in turn forced to lodge more lawsuits

* Due to the higher than anticipated customers' interest in MAXIMA agreement covering the widest package, the cost of legal service and fees has increased above standard level

$1 = 4.0826 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
