BRIEF-Deutsche Wohnen says any acquisitions to focus on top locations

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Deutsche Wohnen CEO during conference call

* Says expects some construction subsidies by the German government given current market conditions

* Says priority in acquisitions is top quality in top locations, but there's very little of that around

* Says if you are in the right location like we are you have a good inflation hedge in case of rising interest rates and prices

* Says priority in acqusitions is possible privatisation, will hence buy more buildings from the 1990s Further company coverage: