BRIEF-General Mills sells plant in Indiana to Investor Group

Nov 15 (Reuters) - New Mill Capital Holdings:

* New owners of plant intend to auction the remaining equipment in early 2017

* JV between New Mill Capital Holdings, Tiger Capital Group acquired former dough-products manufacturing plant from General Mills

* Deal, which included large portion of production equipment that was used in plant, closed on Nov. 14 for undisclosed price

* General Mills sells plant in Indiana and Tiger Group purchases 455,000-square- foot facility in New Albany, Indiana Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: