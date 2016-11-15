FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-General Mills sells plant in Indiana to Investor Group
#Market News
November 15, 2016 / 4:40 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-General Mills sells plant in Indiana to Investor Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - New Mill Capital Holdings:

* New owners of plant intend to auction the remaining equipment in early 2017

* JV between New Mill Capital Holdings, Tiger Capital Group acquired former dough-products manufacturing plant from General Mills

* Deal, which included large portion of production equipment that was used in plant, closed on Nov. 14 for undisclosed price

* General Mills sells plant in Indiana and Tiger Group purchases 455,000-square- foot facility in New Albany, Indiana Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
