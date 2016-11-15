FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Andrzej Olszewski raises price to 52 zloty/shr in bid for Farmacol shares
November 15, 2016 / 4:35 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Andrzej Olszewski raises price to 52 zloty/shr in bid for Farmacol shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Farmacol SA :

* Andrzej Olszewski has increased the price in a tender for the company's shares to 52 zlotys ($12.60) from 47.5 zlotys - Dom Maklerski BZ WBK, the intermediary in transaction said

* In Sept. Olszewski announced the tender offer for 10.7 mln shares or a 45.62 pct stake at 47.50 zloty per share

* In Oct. the representatives of Aviva OFE, Aviva BZ WBK, Nationale-Nederlanden OFE, MetLife OFE, OFE PZU Zlota Jesien and PKO BP OFE said that they would not sell the company's shares in the tender

* They said that the tender price did not reflect the fair value of Farmacol shares

* Farmacol reiterates that according to the opinion by Deloitte Advisory Sp. z o. o., the 47.5 zloty price reflects the fair value of the company's shares [bit.ly/2eC68Ph] and [bit.ly/2f17ba5]

Source text for: bit.ly/2gdy2RY

Further company coverage:

$1 = 4.1269 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
