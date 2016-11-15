FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Great-West Lifeco announces expense reductions at Putnam Investments
#Market News
November 15, 2016 / 6:30 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Great-West Lifeco announces expense reductions at Putnam Investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Great-west Lifeco Inc

* Great-West Lifeco announces expense reductions at Putnam Investments

* Great-West Lifeco Inc - Putnam Investments will be undertaking us$65 mln in expense reductions, aligning its resources

* Great-West Lifeco Inc - Putnam Investments will be undertaking us$65 mln in expense reductions

* Great-west Lifeco Inc -Says small number of investment management professionals will be leaving company

* Great-West Lifeco - firm will be reducing its staff by nearly eight percent (approximately 115 positions)

* Great-West Lifeco - Putnam will address cost across its enterprise through reduction in staff, elimination of certain non-core business programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
