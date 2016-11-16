BRIEF-Prudential says new business trends experienced in the first half of the year have continued in the third quarter of 2016

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Prudential Plc :

* Prudential - For our UK life business, in the first 9 months, new business profit from retail sales was 41 percent higher

* Prudential - In asset management, Eastspring's total funds under management were £115.3 billion at 30 September 2016 versus £89.1 billion at start of year

* Prudential - The new business trends experienced in the first half of the year have continued in the third quarter of 2016

* Prudential - In Q3 M&G's retail asset management business benefitted from positive effects of market appreciation, reduction in level of net outflows

* Prudential - In Q3 M&G's retail asset management business net outflows totalling £1.1 billion versus £2.0 billion net outflows in Q2

* Prudential - External assets under management were £136.2 billion at 30 September 2016, compared to £126.4 billion at the end of 2015

* Prudential - Prudential aims to grow the ordinary dividend by 5 per cent per annum

* Prudential - Prufund assets under management rose to £22.8 billion, 38 per cent higher than at the start of the year

* Prudential - Estimated group shareholder solvency II surplus at 31 October 2016 was £11.5 billion, equivalent to a capital ratio of 189 per cent

* Prudential - In the first nine months, Life Ape sales increased by 16 per cent (25 per cent on an actual exchange rate basis)

* Jackson continues to experience overall positive separate account net flows, totalling $4.6 billion for the first nine months

