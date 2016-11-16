FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
November 16, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's assigns Ba2/Not Prime Issuer Rating to Bank BPH, outlook stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Bank BPH SA :

* Said on Tuesday that Moody's has assigned to the company first time Ba2/Not Prime long- and short-term issuer ratings

* The rating agency has also withdrawn BPH's Ba2/Not Prime deposits ratings

* The outlook on BPH's long-term issuer ratings is stable while the previous outlook on the bank's deposit ratings was negative

* The change in Moody's ratings is the consequence of the sale and spin-off of Bank BPH's core business to Alior Bank SA (not rated by Moody's), following which BPH was put into wind-down by its owner, General Electric Company (GE; A1, stable)

* Moody's also announced the reduction of credit risk assessment to level b2 from ba3 reflecting the much reduced balance-sheet and low profitability of its operations, which are fully wholesale funded, elevating the downside risks to BPH's standalone profile during the prolonged wind-down period

* Its ba2 adjusted BCA, which now incorporates very high assumptions from affiliate support of the bank's owner GE, has been affirmed Source text: bit.ly/2gfsAin

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
