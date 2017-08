BRIEF-NH Hotel Group 9-month recurring net result turns to profit of 4.5 mln euros

Nov 16 (Reuters) - NH Hotel Group SA :

* Reported on Tuesday 9-month recurring net profit of 4.5 million euros ($4.8 million) versus loss 7.7 million euros year ago

* 9-month EBITDA before onerous 124.6 million euros versus 97.9 million euros year ago

* 9-month revenue 1.10 billion euros versus 1.03 billion euros year ago

* 9-month RevPar at 62.0 euros, up 6.3 percent year on year

* 9-month occupancy rate at 68.7 percent, up 1.0 percent year on year

