9 months ago
BRIEF-Cube.ITG gets 7.8 mln zlotys gross order
#IT Services & Consulting
November 16, 2016 / 10:50 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Cube.ITG gets 7.8 mln zlotys gross order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Cube.ITG SA :

* Said on Tuesday that Bank Zachodni WBK SA ordered a license for application performance monitoring (APM) for 7.8 million zlotys gross ($1.90 million)

* The company also submitted an order to the licensor, under signed agreement with Atos Polska, for the transfer of software license, IT services provision and the Bank's order

* For the transfer, the company will pay Atos Poland 6.0 million zlotys net

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 4.0956 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
