BRIEF-Clabo sees FY 2016 revenue at 36.6 mln euros, FY 2016 EBIT at 2.3 mln euros

* Issued on Tuesday its 2017-2020 economic-financial targets

* Sees to reach revenues of 52.4 million euros ($55.89 million) in FY 2020

* Sees to reach in FY 2020 an EBIT of 4.2 million euros

* Sees FY 2016 revenue at 36.6 million euros, FY 2017 revenue at 40.7 million euros

* Sees FY 2016 EBIT at 2.3 million euros, FY 2017 EBIT at 2.8 million euros

* Plans to expand its presence in China and Asia via the opening of a production plant in 2017 and the strengthening of its commercial structure

* Plans a gradual expansion in the United States, Latin America and the Middle East

