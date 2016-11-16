FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Clabo sees FY 2016 revenue at 36.6 mln euros, FY 2016 EBIT at 2.3 mln euros
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
November 16, 2016 / 7:11 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Clabo sees FY 2016 revenue at 36.6 mln euros, FY 2016 EBIT at 2.3 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Clabo SpA :

* Issued on Tuesday its 2017-2020 economic-financial targets

* Sees to reach revenues of 52.4 million euros ($55.89 million) in FY 2020

* Sees to reach in FY 2020 an EBIT of 4.2 million euros

* Sees FY 2016 revenue at 36.6 million euros, FY 2017 revenue at 40.7 million euros

* Sees FY 2016 EBIT at 2.3 million euros, FY 2017 EBIT at 2.8 million euros

* Plans to expand its presence in China and Asia via the opening of a production plant in 2017 and the strengthening of its commercial structure

* Plans a gradual expansion in the United States, Latin America and the Middle East

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9303 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.