9 months ago
Egypt's EFG Hermes seeing foreign interest in Egyptian t-bills
November 16, 2016 / 8:11 AM / 9 months ago

Egypt's EFG Hermes seeing foreign interest in Egyptian t-bills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Egypt-based investment bank EFG Hermes is seeing foreign interest in Egyptian treasury bills, Chief Executive Karim Awad said on Wednesday.

The bank is "seeing evidence of investor interest in treasury bills which will be of extreme importance to the government in growing bond yields and supporting the currency going forward," Awad told reporters in response to questions about foreign investor interest in Egypt following its currency flotation early this month. (Reporting by Tom Arnold, writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Susan Fenton)

