November 16, 2016 / 9:56 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Prudential CEO sees 'significant' growth opportunities across business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Prudential

* CEO Wells says sees "significant" growth opportunities across Asia, Europe, U.S.

* CFO Nicandrou says Solvency II surplus at end-Oct 11.5 billion pounds, ratio 189 percent.

* CFO says product and pricing changes have more than offset rate moves.

* CFO says Indonesia sales still "relatively subdued".

* CFO says U.S. annuity market still "disrupted" following Dept. of Labor ruling.

* CFO says U.S. DoL ruling is "not an earnings event".

* CFO says asset management unit has seen encouraging Q3 flows; external assets buoyed by market gains.

* CFO says Eastspring seeing "small drift away" from higher fee business.

* Asia head Tony Wilkey says on track to achieve 2017 objectives; onboarding 5,000 new customers a day.

* Asia CEO Lilian Ng says seeing "robust demand" for insurance in Hong Kong. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

