BRIEF-Jerzy Wisniewski, Bank Zachodni WBK acquire shares of PBG under arrangement with creditors

Nov 16 (Reuters) - PBG SA :
* Said on Tuesday that following registration of its capital increase through series H shares issue under conversion of debt into shares within the arrangement with creditors, Jerzy Wisniewski acquired 173,148,310 series H shares at 0.02 zloty per share
* After the conversion of privileged series A shares and acquisition of series H shares, Jerzy Wisniewski owns 177,029,534 shares of the company representing 22.97 pct stake
* Before registration of the company's capital increase and statute changes, Jerzy Wisniewski, together with his wife Malgorzata Wisniewska, owned 27.17 pct of stake
* Under the arrangement with creditors, Bank Zachodni WBK SA acquired 61,332,520 shares of the company
* After the transaction, Bank Zachodni WBK holds 7.96 pct stake in PBG
