Nov 16 (Reuters) - Bouygues deputy CEO Philippe Marien tells analysts:

* Expects Colas road building unit to see first impact of Trump’s infrastructure plan in 2017, real impact in 2018, 2019

* Says "open-minded" on non-core asset disposals if they are needed to reach free cash flow targets