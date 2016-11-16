CORRECTED-BRIEF-MGM Systems unconsolidated net profit shrinks to 67,321 zlotys YOY

(Corrects headline to remove "ADVISORY" tag and to show that the quarterly numbers reported by the company were unconsolidated)

Nov 15 (Reuters) - MGM Systems SA :

* Reported on Monday Q3 unconsolidated revenue of 3.8 million zlotys ($931,030) versus 2.0 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 unconsolidated net profit was 67,321 zlotys versus 267,807 zlotys a year ago

* Q3 unconsolidated operating profit 127,832 zlotys versus 400,095 zlotys a year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: