FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
CORRECTED-BRIEF-MGM Systems unconsolidated net profit shrinks to 67,321 zlotys YOY
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
November 16, 2016 / 10:35 AM / 9 months ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-MGM Systems unconsolidated net profit shrinks to 67,321 zlotys YOY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to remove "ADVISORY" tag and to show that the quarterly numbers reported by the company were unconsolidated)

Nov 15 (Reuters) - MGM Systems SA :

* Reported on Monday Q3 unconsolidated revenue of 3.8 million zlotys ($931,030) versus 2.0 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 unconsolidated net profit was 67,321 zlotys versus 267,807 zlotys a year ago

* Q3 unconsolidated operating profit 127,832 zlotys versus 400,095 zlotys a year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 4.0815 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.