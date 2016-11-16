FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
November 16, 2016 / 10:35 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Baozun qtrly shr $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Baozun Inc :

* Baozun Inc - Qtrly basic and diluted net income per ADS RMB0.39 or $0.06 and RMB0.36 (US$0.05), respectively.

* Baozun announces third quarter fiscal year 2016 unaudited financial results

* Q3 revenue rose 27.5 percent to RMB 749.3 million

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue RMB 1.26 billion to RMB 1.28 billion

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue up about 24 to 26 percent

* Expect GMV during q4 of 2016 to grow faster than 60% on a year-over-year basis as services revenue continues to rapidly grow

* Q3 total gross merchandise volume was rmb2,403.9 million, an increase of 71.1% year-over-year

* Maikefeng, company's online retail platform, contributed RMB31.8 million to total GMV in Q3, a decrease of 51.8% year-over-year

* Qtrly diluted non-gaap net income attributable to ordinary shareholders per ads RMB0.52 (US$0.08)

