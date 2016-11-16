GRAPHIC-Ireland the surprise laggard in Trump-induced debt rout
LONDON, Nov 16 Ireland could be one of the euro zone's biggest losers under the Donald Trump presidency, early signals from bond markets suggest.
Nov 16 Baozun Inc :
* Baozun Inc - Qtrly basic and diluted net income per ADS RMB0.39 or $0.06 and RMB0.36 (US$0.05), respectively.
* Baozun announces third quarter fiscal year 2016 unaudited financial results
* Q3 revenue rose 27.5 percent to RMB 749.3 million
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue RMB 1.26 billion to RMB 1.28 billion
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue up about 24 to 26 percent
* Expect GMV during q4 of 2016 to grow faster than 60% on a year-over-year basis as services revenue continues to rapidly grow
* Q3 total gross merchandise volume was rmb2,403.9 million, an increase of 71.1% year-over-year
* Maikefeng, company's online retail platform, contributed RMB31.8 million to total GMV in Q3, a decrease of 51.8% year-over-year
* Qtrly diluted non-gaap net income attributable to ordinary shareholders per ads RMB0.52 (US$0.08)
* Shares up 1.6 pct (Adds quotes from Investor Day, bullet points, share price, analyst quote)
LONDON, Nov 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.92 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Bunzl