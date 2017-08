Nov 16(Reuters) - Biosintez :

* Reported on Tuesday 9-month net loss to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 41.2 million roubles ($630,499.66) versus loss of 12.8 million roubles year

* 9-month revenue to RAS of 2.06 billion roubles versus 2.29 billion roubles year ago

