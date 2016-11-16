FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-WSE suspends shares trading of 10 companies
November 16, 2016 / 11:45 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-WSE suspends shares trading of 10 companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Tuesday that it resolved to suspend the trading on NewConnect of shares of Astro SA, B2Partner SA , BDF SA, Concept Liberty Group SA, Fundusz Hipoteczny Dom SA, GC Investment SA, Inno-Gene SA, Provecta IT SA, Marsoft SA , MVA Green Energy SA as the companies did not publish their Q3 financial reports

* The trading of the companies will be suspended from Nov. 16 until the end of the trading day following the date on which the company will publish quarterly report for Q3 2016

Source text : bit.ly/2fERDqN

Further company coverage:,,, ,,,,,, ,

Gdynia Newsroom

