BRIEF-Enzymotec qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $0.03

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Enzymotec Ltd

* Enzymotec - Qtrly net revenues decreased 8.2% and 2.7% to $11.4 million, compared to Q3 of 2015 and Q2 of 2016, respectively

* Enzymotec Ltd. reports third quarter 2016 unaudited financial results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.01

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.17 to $0.19

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $47.5 million to $49.5 million

* Enzymotec-On April 27, 2014,Neptune Technologies & Bioresources,Co entered into settlement agreement under which all civil actions against co dismissed

* On November 2, 2016, Neptune sent company a notice of default and termination in respect of settlement agreement

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: