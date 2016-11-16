BRIEF-Transaero sends offer to creditors for launching new company

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Transaero :

* Sends offer to creditors for launching a new company based on Transaero

* Under the offer a new legal entity will be created in accordance with the assets replacement procedure, it will be wholly owned by Transaero

* All material assets of Transaero (including brand) will be transferred to the new entity

* After the transferred assets have been evaluated, the new entity will be put up for sale, and as a result existing creditors of Transaero will receive stakes in the new company proportionally to size of debt

* The creditors will thus become sole shareholders of the new company, but it is possible that through additional share issue other shareholders can enter into its capital, i.e. new investors or management of the new company

* The investments in new airline can amount to $75 million until 2018

* It is expected that the company will break-even by the end of 2018 and by 2020 its revenue can amount to 36 billion roubles ($554.08 million)

Further company coverage: