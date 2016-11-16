LPC/IFR-Cameron tackles Brexit and Trump at Carlyle conference

LONDON, Nov 16 (IFR) - Former UK prime minister David Cameron said Brexit could provide opportunities for the UK financial services sector and the US election result might also benefit the industry, in a speech at an investor conference hosted by private equity firm Carlyle Group.

Speaking at the event in London on Tuesday, Cameron gave his views on a range of issues, part of his push to carve out a career after leaving Westminster.

Cameron has hit the lucrative international speaking circuit in recent weeks, giving similar talks at Blackstone Properties in New York last week and Bain Capital in October, according to press reports.

"He is on the circuit," a person familiar with the situation said.

The Daily Mail reported on November 14 that Cameron was paid £120,000 for his talk to Blackstone Properties.

Talking at the Carlyle event, Cameron outlined the possible upsides of Britain's decision to leave the European Union, which he said could offer UK banks the possibility of disengaging from EU regulation, according to people present at the event. This includes potentially amending the EU's interpretation of the Basel III capital rules, which are aimed at preventing another financial crash. Capital requirements directive IV (or CRD IV) is the EU's version of this international proposal.

As prime minister, Cameron campaigned against leaving the EU.

Cameron also said that US President-elect Donald Trump could water down US banking regulations, potentially including the repeal of parts of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Financial Reform Act, such as the Volcker Rule that forced banks to abandon proprietary trading.

This could bring opportunities for banks operating in the UK, as they will be situated between the two potentially diverging regulatory regimes, Cameron said.

"He was talking about the complexity caused by Trump and that you could have the US going one way, Europe another way and the UK in the middle," said a senior investor who attended the event.

Cameron also said that it was up to the City of London to decide what it could live with post-Brexit and identify key issues, whether that is the ability of banks to use "passporting" to conduct business across the EU, amend regulation or use visas when moving international staff.

Cameron stepped down from his seat in parliament on September 12, less than three months after losing the Brexit vote prompted him to quit as prime minister. He would have had to detail his public speaking roles if he remained as an MP.

He said when he resigned that he wanted to support local causes and charities as well as "continue to play a part in public service and to make a real and useful contribution to the country I love".

Cameron follows other former prime ministers into close association with the financial services sector. Gordon Brown is on international investment firm Pimco's global advisory board and Tony Blair works as a special adviser to JP Morgan. John Major was Carlyle Group's European chairman and remains a senior adviser for Credit Suisse.

Cameron could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Tessa Walsh, additional reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Ian Edmondson)