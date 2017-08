Nov 16 (Reuters) - Voztelecom Oigaa360 SA :

* 9-Month net loss widens to 0.6 million euros ($642,000)versus 0.2 million euros year ago

* 9-Month EBITDA down 35.4 percent at 557,775 euros versus year ago

* 9-Month net sales 6.9 million euros versus 6.8 million euros year ago

* Sees to reach 95 percent of sales target for 2016

* Maintains its 2017-2019 business plan objectives

