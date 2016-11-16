FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Oncology Venture: new rights issue oversubscribed
November 16, 2016 / 3:51 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Oncology Venture: new rights issue oversubscribed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Oncology Venture Sweden AB :

* New rights issue oversubscribed

* Through the rights issue 774,984 new shares will be issued and Oncology Venture will thus be provided about 21.4 million Swedish crowns ($2.33 million) after issue costs

* Issue costs amounted to about 1.1 million crowns

* Including subscription commitments, the new rights issue was signed to about 60.3 million crowns, representing a subscription rate of about 268 pct

Source text: bit.ly/2fFzQ2G

Further company coverage:

$1 = 9.1809 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

