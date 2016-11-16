FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Axonkids carries out rights issue
November 16, 2016 / 4:05 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Axonkids carries out rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Axon Kids AB :

* Decides to carry out a rights issue

* The rights issue provides the company with 8.25 million Swedish crowns ($897,158.45) before transaction costs, at full subscription

* Six subscription rights entitle to subscribe for one share

* Subscription price is 5.50 crowns per share

* Rights issue comprises a maximum of 1,366,666 shares

* Subscription takes place from November 28 to December 15, 2016

Source text: bit.ly/2fYREqr

Further company coverage:

$1 = 9.1957 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

