BRIEF-First Solar to cut workforce

* First Solar, Inc. announces acceleration of Series 6 Solar Module Production to 2018; Restructures operations; Updates 2016 guidance & provides 2017 guidance

* First Solar sees FY 2017 earnings between loss of $0.10 per share to profit of $0.45 per share

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.00 to $0.50

* Sees FY 2017 sales $2.5 billion to $2.6 billion

* Approximately 3 gigawatts of series 6 production expected in 2019

* 2017 operating cash guidance of $550 to $650 million; Ending net cash of $1.4 to $1.6 billion

* As a result of change in roadmap company will cancel its series 5 product

* Will reduce workforce at manufacturing facilities as a result of transition from Series 4 to Series 6 production

* Additional reductions in administrative and other staff are also planned

* Expects to incur restructuring and asset impairment charges of $500 to $700 million

* Also expects to incur $220 to $250 million of tax expense in 2016

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.94, revenue view $2.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.48, revenue view $3.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 loss per share $2.00 to $4.00

* Sees 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $4.60 to $4.80

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures $525 million to $625 million