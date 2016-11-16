FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-James Hardie Industries says HY net sales from ordinary activities $973.5 mln, up 11%
November 16, 2016 / 9:30 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-James Hardie Industries says HY net sales from ordinary activities $973.5 mln, up 11%

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - James Hardie Industries Plc :

* Notes range of analysts' forecasts for fy net operating profit excluding asbestos is between us$256 million and us$285 million

* HY net profit attributable to shareholders $144.1 million, down 24%

* HY net sales from ordinary activities $973.5 million, up 11%

* An fy2017 first half ordinary dividend of us10.0 cents per security is payable to cufs holders on 24 february 2017

* No dividend reinvestment plan is in operation for the fy2017 first half dividend

* Company expects to see steady growth in us housing market in fiscal year 2017

* Expect net volume growth for north america fiber cement segment to likely outpace overall market growth by mid-to-high single digits.

* Expect our north america fiber cement segment ebit margin to be at the higher end of its stated target range of 20% to 25% for fiscal year 2017

* Management expects full year adjusted net operating profit to be between us$250 million and us$270 million

