BRIEF-Brighter: Camanio Care carries out issue of units prior to listing

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Brighter AB <BRIG.ST >:

* Said on Wednesday its subsidiary Camanio Care AB had decided to carry out private placement of units of total of 9.4 million Swedish crowns ($1 million)

* One unit to consist of two shares and one warrant

* Subscription price is 8.40 crowns per share

* Issue of units is directed towards consortium of private investors, mainly Capmate AB, Myacom Investment AB and Beantra Konsult AB

* Reason for issue of units is to strengthen Camanio Care's financial position before listing planned for Q1 2017

* Following issue of units Brighter's holding in Camanio Care would fall to about 47 pct from 60 pct

