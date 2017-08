BRIEF-IMS lowers FY 2016 financial forecast

Nov 16(Reuters) - IMS SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it lowered its FY 2016 financial forecast

* Now sees FY 2016 revenue of 42.5 million zlotys ($10.21 million) versus previously forecasted 46.2 million zlotys

* Now expects FY 2016 EBIT at 6.3 million zlotys versus previously forecasted 8.2 million zlotys

* Sees FY 2016 EBIDTA of 9.6 million zlotys versus previously forecasted 11.5 million zlotys

* Expects FY 2016 net profit of 5.0 million zlotys versus previously forecasted 6.0 million zlotys

