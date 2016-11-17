Nov 17 Sodexo CEO Michel Landel tells a conference call:

* Expects to accelerate acquisitions pace in view of solid group financial structure.

* Tourism business in France will stabilise this year after FY 2015/16 was hurt by security fears, floods, strikes but CEO says "not expecting miracles" in France.

* Expects upturn in its remote sites business in H2