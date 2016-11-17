Israel's Elbit Systems Q3 profit, revenue gain
TEL AVIV, Nov 17 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems reported higher quarterly net profit, boosted by increased revenue and a gain from a commercial spin-off business.
Nov 17 Elbit Systems Ltd :
* Q3 revenue $780.8 million versus $764.8 million
* Q3 EPS $1.48 versus $1.16 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
TEL AVIV, Nov 17 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems reported higher quarterly net profit, boosted by increased revenue and a gain from a commercial spin-off business.
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
LONDON, Nov 17 Just hours before Royal Bank of Scotland launched a massive cash call in 2008 to shore up its capital, the bank's senior advisers were still discussing whether its financial figures were potentially misleading for investors, court documents allege.