9 months ago
Euro zone bond yields fall, market wins respite from sell-off
#Market News
November 17, 2016 / 7:35 AM / 9 months ago

Euro zone bond yields fall, market wins respite from sell-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell in early trade on Thursday, after a surprise bond-buying operation by the Bank of Japan helped bring some calm to battered fixed income markets.

Yields on Japanese government bonds (JGBs) fell after the Bank of Japan unexpectedly announced its first special fixed-rate buying operation under its revamped monetary policy framework.

This together with a fall in U.S. Treasury yields set the tone for trade in European bond markets, which have taken a beating in the past week on expectations that the economic polices of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will fuel inflation.

The Bund future rose 27 ticks to 160.59, while Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield was down 2 basis points at 0.29 percent. Other euro zone bond yields were 1-3 bps lower on the day. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Larry King)

