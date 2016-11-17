FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Playway to buy shares in Rejected Games for 249,945 zlotys
#First Republic News
November 17, 2016 / 9:35 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Playway to buy shares in Rejected Games for 249,945 zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Playway SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it signed an investment agreement with Maciej Latocha, Jacek Polaczek and Lukasz Staporek, the current partners in Rejected Games Sp. z o.o.

* Under the agreement the company will buy new shares in Rejected Games for 249,945 zlotys ($59,940)

* After transaction the company will have 57 pct stake in Rejected Games

* Rejected Games is engaged in creation of the computer game “Mr. Prepper”

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 4.1699 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

