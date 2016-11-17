BRIEF-Constantin Medien 9-month sales up at 365.7 million euros

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Constantin Medien AG :

* Said on Wednesday Group sales amounted to 365.7 million euros ($390.97 million) after nine months, compared to 329.0 million euros in the same period last year (+11.2 percent)

* After nine months, Group profit from operations (EBIT) amounted to 17.6 million euros and was below the prior year's level of 24.6 million euros

* Showed a net profit of 3.5 million euros for the first nine months, after 8.6 million euros in the same period last year

* Previous guidance in terms of profit from operations (EBIT) from 29 million to 33 million euros and earnings attributable to shareholders from 6 million to 9 million euros will be unchanged

* Due to the operating business development to date, from today's perspective the management board is now assuming group sales of 522 million to 562 million euros (previously: 550 million to 590 million euros) in 2016

