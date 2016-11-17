UPDATE 1-Russia's MTS says Q3 net profit falls 13 pct yr/yr

(Adds details)

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) says:

* Q3 net profit fell 12.8 percent year on year to 12.6 billion roubles ($195.87 million);

* Net profit negatively impacted by a 2.7 billion rouble loss on the disposal of operations in Uzbekistan;

* Q3 adjusted OIBDA decreased 5.1 percent year on year to 45.7 billion roubles;

* OIBDA took a hit from lower roaming revenues because of macroeconomic conditions and was impacted by expansion of retail business and weaker operational results of foreign subsidiaries;

* Q3 OIBDA margin at 40.7 percent vs 42.3 percent in Q3 2015;

* Q3 consolidated revenue fell 1.3 percent year on year to 112.2 billion roubles;

* Q3 total revenue in Russia, the company's biggest market, fell 0.8 percent year on year to 103.1 billion roubles;

* Confirms 2016 forecast for 2-3 percent revenue growth, capital expenditures at around 85 billion roubles. Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.3300 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)