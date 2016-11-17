FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-WellCare Health Plans to buy Universal American for $10/share
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 17, 2016 / 1:36 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-WellCare Health Plans to buy Universal American for $10/share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Universal American Corp :

* Wellcare to acquire Universal American Corp.

* Deal for $10.00 per share of common stock

* Transaction is expected to be funded by Wellcare through available cash on hand

* Transaction expected to be accretive to Wellcare's earnings

* Deal expected to produce $0.70-$0.80 of accretion to Wellcare in second year after closing

* Wellcare expects annual synergies of approximately $25 million to $30 million by 2019 from deal

* Proposed price for Universal American's common shares implies an equity value of approximately $600 million

* Deal is expected to produce $0.60 to $0.70 of accretion to Wellcare's adjusted earnings per share in first year after closing

* Acquisition is expected to add about 65,000 MA members in Houston-Beaumont, Texas to Wellcare's medicare health plans membership

* With retirement of company's preferred shares and its convertible debt, transaction would be valued at approximately $800 million

* Acquisition expected to add about 14,000 MA members in northeast, primarily in New York, to Wellcare's medicare health plans membership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.