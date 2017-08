Nov 17 (Reuters) - Sociedad Anonima Damm:

* Damm prices bonds convertible into Ebro Foods shares totaling 200 million euros ($213.4 million) at 1.0 percent annual interest rate

* Sets conversion price to Ebro Foods shares at 23.7095 euros, a premium of 25 percent over reference price of 18.9676 euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9374 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)