BRIEF-Intuit posts Q1 GAAP loss per share of $0.12

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Intuit Inc :

* Intuit reports first-quarter revenue up 9 percent

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.12

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly GAAP revenue $778 million versus $713 million

* Grew total QuickBooks online subscribers 41 percent to more than 1.6 million subscribers in Q1

* Sees Q2 revenue $1.045 billion to $1.065 billion

* Sees Q2 ending quickbooks online subscribers of approximately 1.77 million

* Sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.12 to $0.15

* Sees Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.33 to $0.36

* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $0.06

* Fiscal 2017 GAAP earnings per share include impact of early adoption of new accounting standard update for share-based compensation

* Expect accounting change to reduce gaap tax rate from approximately 34 percent to approximately 32 percent for full fiscal 2017

* Q1 revenue view $756.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S