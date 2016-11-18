FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 18, 2016

BRIEF-Carsales.com not currently considering takeover bid or selldown of its shares in Icar Asia Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Carsales.Com Ltd

* confirm it is not currently considering either a takeover bid or a selldown of its shares in icar asia ltd

* carsales.com ltd - response to media article,icq-car.ax

* Carsales.Com Ltd - confirm that it is not currently considering either a takeover bid or a selldown of its shares in icar asia ltd

* Carsales.Com Ltd - refers to article on considering a takeover of icar asia ltd or a selldown of its investment in icar asia ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

