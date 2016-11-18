BRIEF-Carsales.com not currently considering takeover bid or selldown of its shares in Icar Asia Ltd

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Carsales.Com Ltd

* Carsales.Com Ltd - confirm that it is not currently considering either a takeover bid or a selldown of its shares in icar asia ltd

