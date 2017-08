Nov 18 (Reuters) - Industrial Milk Company SA :

* Reported on Thursday 9-month revenue of $80.3 million versus $100.2 million a year ago

* 9-month operating profit was $46.2 million versus $52.1 million a year ago

* 9-month net profit was $17.1 million versus $21.1 million a year ago

* Sees FY 2016 revenue of $122 million, FY 2016 EBITDA of $55 million

* Expects total debt at the end of 2016 to be at $100 mln +/- $3 mln

