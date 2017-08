Nov 18 (Reuters) - Caixa Economica Montepio Geral :

* Reported on Thursday its 9-month net loss at 67.5 million euros ($71.5 million) versus loss of 59.5 million euros a year ago

* 9-month net interest income grew to 201.1 million euros versus 182.4 million euros a year ago

* CET 1 ratio was up at 10.43 percent at end-Sept. versus 9.30 percent at end-Sept. 2015

